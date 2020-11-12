Honorary starters, then rain, as 1st fall Masters begins

Normally a rite of spring, the Masters has a different look and feel this year, given the move to November. The course’s iconic azaleas have withered, and without large galleries the tournament has replaced the usual rope boundaries with green lines painted on the grass.

The shorter daytime — the sun will set more than 2½ hours earlier than in April — forced organizers to adjust the tee times, and that left Nicklaus and Player in a foggy gloam. A drone TV camera, allowed for the first time this year, also seemed out of place at the usually staid golf club.

The COVID-19 protocols prevented Nicklaus from bringing one of his grandchildren to caddie for him, like he usually does. So he turned instead to his wife, Barbara, who donned the traditional one-piece, white coveralls.

“I don’t think I can afford to get home after her fee,” Nicklaus joked.

The rain intensified shortly after the ceremony and play was suspended because of lightning in the area after only three groups had teed off. Because of the early sunset, players started on both the front and back nines.

Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, was among the early starters at No. 10. After teeing off, he peered into the fog clinging to the fairways, turned to the sparse crowd and said, “Where did it go?”

Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial first ball before the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Gary Player tips his cap hitting a ceremonial first ball before the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

A fore caddie stands in the early morning fog during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Golfers practice on the putting green next near the Augusta National Golf Course clubhouse before the start of the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

A weather warning is displayed on a leader board at the Augusta National Golf Course after play was suspended during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel