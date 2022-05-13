Hope, horror, as Ukrainian war refugees exceed 6 million

“My brother was helping to bury people,” she told The Associated Press. “People were dead on the streets and people were just taking them and making holes in the ground and burying people — it’s hard to see, it’s very hard to see.”

Vlad Gheorghe, a Romanian member of the European Parliament who runs a Facebook group in Romania called United for Ukraine that pools resources for refugees, says refugees' needs have shifted since the start of the crisis. They now require permanent solutions for employment, schooling, and healthcare.

“We were not prepared for this type of crisis in the EU — and we should have been,” he told the AP in an email Friday. “Also, there is a continuous need for financial support and donations for food, hygiene products (and) clothing.”

“The refugee crisis does not end even if peace comes right now,” he said, adding that many refugees won’t have a home to return to due to the destruction of war, but that he has been impressed with the continued level of support from civic society throughout the crisis.

Others on the frontline of refugee support, however, say the situation is taking a toll.

“We love what we do, but obviously tiredness is creeping in,” said Laura Mihali, who leads the Christian nongovernmental organization Youth For Mission, which provides housing and food for Ukrainian refugees — including Kubiak — in Cluj-Napoca.

“Three weeks ago we found out that one of the families is from Bucha, their son-in-law was killed and is buried in one of the big holes there in the city,” she said. “I think the psychological tiredness is affecting us more than the physical.”

Information technology worker Uliana Kaliuzhna, from Ukraine’s northeast city of Kharkiv, says she feels lucky that she can continue her work online in Cluj-Napoca, and continues to pay tax at home “to support my country.”

Kaliuzhna rents her flat with the salary that she still draws.

“It’s not easy to pay for everything,” she said. “But volunteer centers help a lot with food and clothes — sometimes we visit them and get help.”

The UNHCR also said Thursday that more than 1.6 million refugees have returned to Ukraine, either permanently or temporarily. But it added that cross-border movements might not indicate “sustainable” returns.

Kubiak, who is heavily pregnant, stresses that she wants to return home when the war is over and reunite with her loved ones.

“We all have a dream that we can all come back and live in peace and help rebuild,” she says, her voice quivering with emotion, "and renew our country.”

___

Gramesc reported from Cluj-Napoca, Romania; McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania, and Jamey Keaten from Berlin, Germany.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption FILE - A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - Refugees who fled the Russian invasion from neighboring Ukraine sit inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a hotel in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - Refugees who fled the Russian invasion from neighboring Ukraine sit inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a hotel in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine holds her baby as she sits in a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine holds her baby as she sits in a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - A firefighter holds the child of a refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine as they wait to be processed by border police after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A firefighter holds the child of a refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine as they wait to be processed by border police after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - Refugees fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine walk after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022.Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - Refugees fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine walk after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022.Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - A firefighter holds the baby of a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A firefighter holds the baby of a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption FILE - A child refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine with her family smiles as she presses her nose against a bus window after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption FILE - A child refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine with her family smiles as she presses her nose against a bus window after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022. Since Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency announced Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru