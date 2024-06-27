Hornets acquire Reggie Jackson, 3 2nd-round picks from Nuggets, who get cap relief, AP source says

BreakingNews
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets acquired guard Reggie Jackson and three future second-round draft picks from Denver on Thursday in a move that will open up salary cap space for the Nuggets, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t take affect until after the new league year begins.

The Nuggets were up against the luxury cap and the Hornets proved a willing partner to absorb Jackson’s contact.

The 34-year-old Jackson played in all 82 games last season for Denver and averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. Jackson has been in the NBA since the 2011 season when he started with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jackson has one year left on a $10.2 million contract.

