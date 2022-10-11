Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

“Fingers crossed that it is not something serious,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said.

Clifford said Ball and center Mason Plumlee, who sprained his left foot in the game and also left early, won't play in Wednesday night's preseason game at Philadelphia.

Ball is considered the centerpiece of the Hornets’ offense, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

Ball had nine points and six rebounds before leaving the game.

Charlotte open the regular season next Wednesday at San Antonio.

