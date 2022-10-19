Hornets' Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI arrest

Bouknight eventually exited the vehicle and was detained.

Bouknight stated at the scene that he had approximately four tequila shots prior to driving home, the report said.

Officer Craig Warren said in the report that Bouknight had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Bouknight was placed under arrest for DWI since he was in a public area and behind the wheel of a running vehicle, in drive, in the traffic way while intoxicated.

Bouknight was given a bond of $2,500.

The team said Monday that it was looking into the situation and had no further comment.

Bouknight was a first-round draft pick by the Hornets in 2021.

Charlotte opens the regular season on Wednesday night at San Antonio.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports