Horschel wins at Wentworth, Westwood among Ryder Cup places

Westwood’s place was under threat the entire week but his round of 77 didn’t stop him from claiming the final spot on the world points list, meaning an 11th appearance in the Ryder Cup for the 48-year-old Englishman.

He was helped by Shane Lowry — a big qualifying rival — only shooting 71 to finish in a tie for 17th.

Lowry and Justin Rose, who shot 65 for a tie for sixth, was facing a nervous wait to be one of the three captain’s picks named by Padraig Harrington later Sunday. Harrington said before the first round at Wentworth that Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter were in line to be two of the picks.

Wiesberger, who shot 72, will make his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits this month after qualifying via the European points list, along with Hatton. That bumped Rory McIlroy into the five qualifying spots on the world points list.

Jon Rahm, McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey had already secured automatic spots in the team before the event.

