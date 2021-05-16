Horse racing has more questions than answers post-Preakness

If Medina Spirit is cleared and remains in the history books as the Kentucky Derby winner, the issue could fade into the background with the Horse Racing Safety and Integrity Act's implementation on the horizon next summer. If this blood test shows any presence of the therapeutic medication that's not allowed even in trace amounts on race day, it'll be another blotch on Baffert's reputation.

Medina Spirit and fellow Baffert-trained Concert Tour each passed three rounds of pre-Preakness drug tests as a condition of being able to run. Medina Spirit finished third and Concert Tour a disappointing ninth in a 10-horse field.

“We will evaluate everything, and Bob will see what direction he wants to go with them," assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes said Sunday, hinting that Medina Spirit could bypass the Belmont. "We just need to give him a little bit more time between races. Bob knows what to do, and I will feed him the information and he will tell us what to do.”

Some, like activist Marty Irby of Animal Wellness Action, didn't think Medina Spirit should have raced Saturday, saying: “American horse racing and the Maryland Jockey Club dodged a bullet tonight despite playing Russian roulette with Medina Spirit’s physical well-being.

“There will likely forever be an asterisk by Medina Spirit’s name in the history books,” Irby said. "We’ll be anxiously awaiting to see what happens next as we approach the Belmont Stakes in New York.”

McCarthy plans to send Rombauer to Belmont Park and see how the horse is feeling before making a decision on the 1 1/2-mile race. Trainer Steve Asmussen plans on entering Midnight Bourbon in the Belmont, which could feature the return of Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality and Derby runner-up Mandaloun.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who watched longtime assistant McCarthy win the Preakness while he fell to 0 for 10 in the second leg of the Triple Crown, has a handful of Belmont candidates. Pletcher's list includes Derby horses Known Agenda and Bourbonic and undefeated filly Malathaat, who romped in the Kentucky Oaks on April 30.

Derby third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie and Japan-based France Go de Ina are other possible contenders. The New York Racing Association is offering a $1 million bonus if a horse based in Japan wins the Belmont.

Medina Spirit is walked on the track before participating in the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore.

Security removes a protester, in red shirt, after he reached the stage during the trophy presentation after Flavien Prat atop Rombauer won the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore.

Flavien Prat atop Rombauer, left, wins the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore.

Rombauer trainer Michael McCarthy, second from left, holds the trophy as jockey Flavien Prat, left, and horse owners John Fradkin and Diane Fradkin look on after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore.