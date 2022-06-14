Hoskins' RBI in 9th rallies Phillies past Marlins 3-2

Steven Okert promptly gave up a tying single on the first pitch to Didi Gregorius. Alcantara sat on the dugout bench and shook his head in disbelief — his shot at his fifth straight win wasted by wildness and the bullpen.

Miguel Rojas had a pair of RBI doubles that staked the Marlins to a 2-1 lead. Jon Berti and Rojas had back-to-back doubles in the fifth that tied it at 1. Berti singled off Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the seventh and Rojas lined another RBI double for the 2-1 lead.

Alcantara, who hit 100.5 mph on a ball to Bryson Stott in the sixth, allowed no runs in his previous two starts and 20 straight innings overall until Bryce Harper’s RBI double in the third.

“This guy tonight, he’s one of the better pitchers in baseball,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.

Nola walked none and struck out six over seven innings

OCHOCINCO

Former NFL receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson attended the Phillies game and posed for a picture with Harper. Ochocinco is in Philadelphia for the next two months training with boxer Jaron Ennis. He wore Phillies gear and tweeted, “did y’all know you can order food from your seats at baseball games?”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper reinstated from COVID-19 IL. ... RHP Aneurys Zabala designated for assignment. ... RF Avisaíl García sat out with left hand inflammation.

Phillies: Selected the contract of RHP Michael Kelly from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. C Rafael Marchán was reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Lehigh Valley.

HE SAID IT

“Kids don’t tell their dads anything,” — Marlins manager Don Mattingly, on how son Preston is handing his new job as Phillies director of player development.

UP NEXT

The Marlins send LHP Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.58 ERA) to the mound against Philadelphia RHP Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.76 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins cheers as he runs to second base on an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game for a walkoff win over the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins cheers as he runs to second base on an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game for a walkoff win over the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper hits an RBI-double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper hits an RBI-double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas gestures from second base after hitting an RBI-double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas gestures from second base after hitting an RBI-double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson