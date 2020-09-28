Hospital company says its computer networks knocked offline

The Fortune 500 company, which has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees, said in a short statement posted to its website Monday that it is working "diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT operations as quickly as possible."

UHS said its “patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively” and no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised. The company's website says UHS treats 3.5 million patients annually.