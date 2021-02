Hospitals confront water shortages in winter storm aftermath

“It would have taken her another two hours to get to (the suburban Houston hospital) if our facility wasn't there,” he said. “We can probably assume she would have had the baby in her car and the snow. Not a good situation.”

Water was restored Thursday, and operations had returned to normal on Sunday, he said. The health system plans to look into installing more sophisticated backup systems, he said.

After temperatures plunged as much as 40 degrees below normal last week, the forecast for the Houston area called for a high of 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Still, hundreds of cars lined up at NRG Stadium to receive food and water from the Houston Food Bank. The bank also delivered supplies to vulnerable citizens, including seniors and the disabled.

Memphis, Tennessee, saw 10 inches of snow last week. Memphis, Light, Gas & Water issued a boil-water advisory on Thursday out of concern that low water pressure caused by problems at aging pumping stations and water main ruptures could lead to contamination. The advisory was still in place Sunday; utility officials said they did not know when they might lift it.

About 260,000 homes and businesses were under the advisory. Hospitals and nursing homes have been forced to switch to bottled water. The Tennessee National Guard was supplying St. Francis Hospital with water.

Nearby Baptist Memorial Hospital has taken on some of St. Francis' patients, particularly those who need dialysis, said Dr. Jeff Wright, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Baptist. That hospital has a water purification system for dialysis and has water reserves for tasks such as cooking and bathing patients, he said.

“We have gallon jugs of water that were already stocked and ready to roll on day one,” Wright said.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare also reported problems at some of its Memphis-area facilities due to water pressure problems and the boil advisory. The system is using tanker trucks to boost water pressure and relying on help from facilities that have not been affected.

City officials planned to distribute water bottles at several locations Sunday. Grocery stores struggled to keep shelves stocked with bottled water. Many restaurants remained closed.

Flights resumed Saturday at Memphis International Airport after everything was grounded Friday because of water pressure problems. Some problems still lingered, but airport officials set up temporary restrooms.

The White House said about a third of the COVID-19 vaccine doses delayed by the storm were delivered over the weekend.

The weather created a backlog of about 6 million doses as power outages closed some vaccination centers and icy weather stranded vaccine in shipping hubs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told ABC's “This Week” that about 2 million of those doses have gone out.

In Nashville, Tennessee, local COVID-19 task force leader Dr. Alex Jahangir said more than 2,300 seniors and teachers got vaccinated Saturday as the city resumed offering shots after days of treacherous weather.

Due to the wintry mess, local health officials last week vaccinated more than 500 people with doses that otherwise would have expired, including hundreds at homeless shelters and residents of a historically Black neighborhood who were mostly seniors with underlying health conditions.

Nearly 230,000 customers across the South were still without power as of Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages. The largest blackouts were in Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia, Kentucky and Oregon. Each state had more than 30,000 customers without power.

President Joe Biden is eager to visit Texas, which was hit especially hard by the weather, Psaki said. Biden hopes to travel to the state this week but "doesn't want to take away resources" from the response, she said.

"He is . . . very mindful of the fact that it’s not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS' “Face the Nation” that Biden can come anytime.

“We certainly would welcome him,” Turner said.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN's “State of the Union” that federal disaster relief can be used to repair burst pipes and flood damage and to help Texans hit with skyrocketing energy bills.

McCaul also criticized fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's decision to take his family on vacation amid the crisis.

“When a crisis hits my state, I'm there,” McCaul said. “I'm not going to go on some vacation. I know Mr. Cruz called it a mistake, and he's owned up to that. But I think that was a big mistake.”

___

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee. Associated Press writers Hope Yen in Austin, Texas, and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Hundreds of cars come through NRG Park to get food supplies during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

Houston Food Bank employee Enrique Albi approaches a vehicle to load food during a food distribution event in the aftermath of frigid temperatures that left the Houston area depleted of resources, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

Houston Food Bank volunteer Cecilie Tindlund directs traffic during a food distribution event at NRG Park, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

Texans' Hannah McNair distribute supplies during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

HISD employees as well as Houston Food Bank employees and volunteers work together to distribute food to people in need at the NRG Park, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. The event is part of city wide efforts to provide the community with support after a freeze left Texans with depleted resources. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

A volunteer carries food to be distributed during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

Volunteer Taiya Edwards, 18, places a pack of tortillas on a vehicle during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús

Texans' Cal McNair distribute supplies during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesús Credit: Marie D. De Jesús