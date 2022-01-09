Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

But Burkina Faso lost the lead with two reckless pieces of defending in the closing minutes of the first half.

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traoré didn't lead by example when he barged into André-Frank Zambo Anguissa to give Cameroon its first penalty, only confirmed after referee Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria consulted VAR.

VAR is being used in all games at the African Cup for the first time. It was used from the quarterfinals onward at the last one.

Soon after, Issoufou Dayo mistimed a sliding tackle to foul Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar kept his cool for a second time.

The tournament had officially opened a few hours earlier at the newly rebuilt Olembe Stadium with a burst of color as dancers wearing red, green, yellow, white and blue costumes performed in the middle of the field during a short opening ceremony. Some of them wore masks in matching colors, a reminder that Africa's monthlong soccer showpiece is going ahead amid a global surge in virus cases driven by the omicron variant.

A computer-generated image of a giant lion walked across the top of the stadium roof as the ceremony began, a nod to Cameroon’s team, known as the “Indomitable Lions.” Red, green and yellow smoke — the colors of Cameroon’s flag — burst from a giant replica of the trophy to end the celebrations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended, as did Biya, who has been president of Cameroon since 1982. Biya didn’t wear a mask and neither did many of the soccer supporters.

The 60,000-seat stadium was nearly full, even after organizers introduced a last-minute restriction that only fully vaccinated fans with proof of recent negative virus tests will be allowed into stadiums for any of the 52 games. The attendances are also capped at 80% of stadium capacity for games involving the home team, and 60% for other games.

The tournament featuring 24 teams will still be hard-pressed to avoid being regularly disrupted by infections and outbreaks given that so many teams have had virus cases in the buildup. Even the opening game was affected when Burkina Faso lost players to positive tests.

“Today, by all of us being here, it shows that we believe in ourselves, that we believe in the people of Cameroon and we believe in the people of Africa,” Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said at the ceremony. He said it would be the best African Cup ever.

Yet this African Cup has been the target of more skepticism than most. There were rumors that it was going to be postponed again, while European clubs have expressed concerns that the health protocols put in place won’t be sufficient to protect their African players. CAF rejected the criticism and pressed ahead.

“The people of Cameroon are showing the rest of Africa, the rest of the world, that we can host a successful...” Motsepe said, before the cheers of the crowd prevented him finishing his sentence.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, centre is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, centre is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Traditional dancers perform during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Traditional dancers perform during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Fireworks during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Fireworks during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption A soccer fan takes a selfie before the start of the Africa Cup Soccer 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption A soccer fan takes a selfie before the start of the Africa Cup Soccer 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Traditional dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Traditional dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's captain Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring his second goal of the match, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's captain Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring his second goal of the match, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Moumi Ngamaleu, left, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Eric Traore during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Moumi Ngamaleu, left, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Eric Traore during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Burkina Faso supporters celebrates a goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Burkina Faso supporters celebrates a goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, attacks as Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, attacks as Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Performers line up during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption Performers line up during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption A vies of a Burkina Faso supporter before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Caption A vies of a Burkina Faso supporter before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon supporters react at the fan zone in Doula, following a goal scored by Vincent Aboubakar, against Burkina Faso, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption Cameroon supporters react at the fan zone in Doula, following a goal scored by Vincent Aboubakar, against Burkina Faso, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba