Hostage standoff at Beirut bank ends with gunman's arrest

The hostage drama in the city's bustling Hamra district was the latest painful episode in Lebanon’s economic free-fall, now in its third year. The country's cash-strapped banks since 2019 have slapped strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency assets, tying up the savings of millions of people.

Hussein had $210,000 trapped in the bank and been struggling to withdraw his money to pay his father’s medical bills, said Hassan Moghnieh, who as head of the advocacy group Association of Depositors in Lebanon took part in the negotiations.

Hussein’s brother Atef, standing outside the bank, told The Associated Press during the standoff that his brother would be willing to turn himself in if the bank gave him money to help with the bills and other family expenses.

“My brother is not a scoundrel. He is a decent man,” Atef al-Sheikh Hussein said. “He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others.”

Lebanese soldiers, officers from the country’s Internal Security Forces and intelligence agents converged on the area during the standoff. Seven or eight bank employees were taken hostage along with two customers, George al-Haj, head of the Bank Employees Syndicate, told local media.

Dozens of protesters gathered, chanting slogans against the Lebanese government and banks, hoping that the gunman would receive his savings. Some bystanders hailed him as a hero.

Lebanon is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its modern history. Three-quarters of the population has plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound has declined in value by more than 90% against the U.S. dollar.

“What led us to this situation is the state's failure to resolve this economic crisis and the banks' and Central Bank's actions, where people can only retrieve some of their own money as if it's a weekly allowance,” said Dina Abou Zor, a lawyer with the advocacy group Depositors' Union who was among the protesters. “And this has led to people taking matters into their own hands.”

In January, a coffee shop owner withdrew $50,000 trapped in a bank in Lebanon after taking employees hostage and threatening to kill them.

Combined Shape Caption A man shouts inside the bank as he holds hostages at gunpoint in Beirut,, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption A man shouts inside the bank as he holds hostages at gunpoint in Beirut,, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption Lebanese security forces secure the area outside a bank in Beirut,, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption Lebanese security forces secure the area outside a bank in Beirut,, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption A depositor protests outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption A depositor protests outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption A man shouts as he protests against banks outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption A man shouts as he protests against banks outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption A released hostage walks out of a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption A released hostage walks out of a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption A man shouts as he protests against banks outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption A man shouts as he protests against banks outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption A man shouts as he protests against banks outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption A man shouts as he protests against banks outside a bank where another armed man holds hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A Lebanese security official says a man armed with a shotgun has broken into a Beirut bank, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped saving. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla