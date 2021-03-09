Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine

Local police said they were met with a “dangerous situation” when they arrived Monday morning, and state police responded with a tactical team, bomb squad and crisis negotiator. Eventually, county and federal law enforcement officials joined others at the scene.

Four people were in the home when the intruder entered, but only one was held through Monday evening. That hostage was released early Tuesday and reunited with family, officials said.

The Spruce Mountain School District closed schools Monday because the school resource officer was concerned that the suspect might have planted a bomb, Superintendent Scott Albert told News Center Maine.

A Walmart store in Farmington was also evacuated because of a bomb threat, but it was unclear if that was related, officials said.