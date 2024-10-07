Hot-air balloon bumps line, causing brief power outage during Albuquerque balloon fiesta

The state’s largest electricity provider, Public Service Company of New Mexico, said the incident occurred at 8:35 a.m. and affected 12,730 customers.

Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said the pilot was the only person aboard and landed the balloon safely and wasn't hurt. The man's name wasn’t released and there was no immediate word on what caused the incident.

The balloon fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators each fall to New Mexico to see more than 100 balloons in bright colors and special shapes soaring aloft.