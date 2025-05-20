Hot dog: Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile fleet set to race during Indy 500's Carb Day festivities

It marks the first time in a decade all six vehicles in the company fleet will be at the same location, and it's the first time they’ve ever raced.

Each Wienermobile will represent a regional favorite — the New York Dog for the East, Slaw Dog for the Southeast, Chilli Dog for the South, Chi Dog for the Midwest, Seattle Dog for the Northwest and Sonoran Dog for the Southwest.

The race will be streamed on the FOX Sports app with highlights being shown during the May 25 pre-race show.

