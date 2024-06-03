Hour by hour: A brief timeline of the Allies' June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of occupied France

1:30 a.m.: U.S. 101st Airborne Division begins landing behind the most western of the five landing beaches, codenamed Utah.

2:30 a.m.: U.S. 82nd Airborne Division also lands but many units are scattered.

5 a.m.: Allied naval forces begin shelling German coastal defenses.

6:30 a.m.: Beach landings begin.

How D-Day progressed on the five beaches:

Utah: Assaulted by U.S. forces. This beach saw the fewest Allied casualties: 197 troops killed or wounded among 23,000 that land.

Omaha: The longest, most heavily defended and bloodiest beach. U.S. forces suffer 2,400 casualties but still land 34,000 troops by nightfall.

Gold: Taken by British forces, which land 25,000 soldiers and push German forces inland, for 400 casualties.

Juno: Joint Canadian-British assault lands 21,000 troops; more than 1,150 casualties.

Sword: Assisted by French and British commandoes, the British 2nd Army takes the easternmost beach, landing 29,000 soldiers for 630 casualties.

Sources: U.S. Defense Department, the White House, Juno Beach Center, Imperial War Museum, National Army Museum