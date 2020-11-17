House asks justices to put off case over Russia grand jury

The Supreme Court effectively kept the grand jury documents secret through the election in a series of orders in the spring and early summer.

Now it's possible the justices might never have to reach a definitive ruling in a sensitive dispute between the executive and legislative branches of government.

Democrats had suggested that previously undisclosed details from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election could reveal new misconduct that could have potentially formed the basis of new articles of impeachment.

But it's unclear how many new, or incendiary, revelations might be contained in the grand jury transcripts. Mueller’s report, though redacted in parts, revealed significant information about the president’s efforts to choke off the investigation and raised substantial questions about whether he had committed obstruction of justice.