House GOP lawmaker readies contempt charge over Afghanistan dissent cable

“I want to see the original content, and I also want to see the secretary's response,” McCaul told reporters. “It’s a state of mind in the embassy at the time, and to have 23 dissenters is very significant.”

The vast majority of the 123 cables sent since 1971, when the dissent channel was created during the Vietnam War, have remained classified, according to the National Security Archives at George Washington University. The State Department has long protected the cables from being released publicly.

McCaul said he expected the State Department to respond to his previous threats with a letter Thursday. He expected it to be a "counter-offer."

A contempt of Congress charge would require a full committee vote before going to the House floor. With Republicans’ slim majority in the chamber, it is possible the vote to hold Blinken in contempt could pass the chamber. The charge does not carry the force of prosecution, but it serves as a referral to the Department of Justice to consider charges.

AP Writer Farnoush Amiri and AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.