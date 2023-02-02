House GOP preparing to oust Democrat from committee

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, argued for excluding Omar on the panel during a recent closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans.

“It’s just that her worldview of Israel is so diametrically opposed to the committee’s,” McCaul told reporters in describing his stance. “I don’t mind having differences of opinion, but this goes beyond that.”

Omar has said that, in reality, “it is about revenge. It’s about appeasing the former president,” referring to Donald Trump.

McCarthy has already blocked Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both California Democrats, from rejoining the House Intelligence Committee once the GOP took control of the chamber in January. While appointments to the intelligence panel are the prerogative of the speaker, the action on Omar requires a House vote.

Democrats have little recourse at this point. “We are united that she should be seated on the committee,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

Several Republicans skeptical of removing Omar wanted “due process” for lawmakers who face removal. McCarthy said he told them he would work with Democrats on creating a due process system, but acknowledged it’s still a work in progress and he’s not exactly sure what shape it will take.