House leader, Taiwan president hold historic meeting in US

China views any interaction between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge to its claim to the island as its territory, and has reacted to past meetings with shows of force and by pulling back on dialogue with the United States. China responded to a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last August with its largest live-fire drills in decades, included firing a missile over the island.

Angry Chinese officials have pledged a sharp but unspecified response to the meeting with McCarthy.