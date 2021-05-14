House panel has agreement on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

The insurrection is an increasingly fraught subject in the House GOP conference. While almost every Republican member condemned the violent mob that day, and many criticized Trump for his role in egging them on, a growing number of them have downplayed the attack as time has gone on. At a h earing investigating the siege this week, several members denied that there was an insurrection at all.

The House impeached Trump one week after the insurrection for telling his supporters to "fight like hell" in a speech just before the attack. The Senate acquitted him in February.

Like the 9/11 Commission that investigated the terrorist attacks on the U.S. a decade ago, the commission will granted authority to issue subpoenas to secure information to carry out its investigation, but it requires the agreement of both the chairman and vice chairman of the commission, or through a majority vote.

“It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack,” Pelosi said.

House Homeland Security Chairman Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said lawmakers “owe it to the Capitol Police” to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack.

“Inaction — or just moving on — is simply not an option," Thompson said. “The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol."

Thompson negotiated the bill with Republican John Katko of New York. Katko was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January.