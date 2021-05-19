House rebukes spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

The resolution by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., was approved on a 244-180 vote. It commemorates the eight who were killed and lists them by name, while condemning “any racism and sexism” that motivated the gunman. It also rebuked local law enforcement officers who downplayed the potential that the attacks were a hate crime.

Authorities say Robert Aaron Long, 21, opened fire at the three Atlanta-area massage businesses and later denied that he was motivated by racial animus. But to many, his denial was belied by a troubling reality: Long is a white man, the three businesses that were attacked were Asian-owned and the dead were predominantly women of Asian descent. Fulton County's prosecutor has said she intends to seek a hate crime sentence enhancement against Long.