House report: Snyder had role in 'toxic' Commanders culture

Commanders owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, according to the report, which said he inappropriately touched a former employee at a dinner, had staffers produce a video “of sexually suggestive footage of cheerleaders,” and ordered that women who were auditioning to be cheerleaders walk on the field “while he and his friends gawked from his suite through binoculars.”

Snyder also interfered in an investigation that the NFL eventually took over that stemmed from former employees alleging in 2020 rampant sexual harassment by team executives, the report said, as well as interfering with the House committee's investigation by "intimidating witnesses and blocking the production of documents." Snyder also was evasive and misleading and said more than 100 times when testifying to the committee that he did not recall things, the report said.