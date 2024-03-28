House Republicans invite President Biden to testify at public hearing as impeachment inquiry stalls

House Republicans invited President Joe Biden to testify before Congress as part of their impeachment inquiry into him and his family’s business affairs

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By FARNOUSH AMIRI – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday invited President Joe Biden to testify before Congress as part of their impeachment inquiry into him and his family's business affairs.

Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to the Democratic president, inviting him to sit for a public hearing to "explain, under oath," what involvement he had in the Biden family businesses.

“In light of the yawning gap between your public statements and the evidence assembled by the Committee, as well as the White House’s obstruction, it is in the best interest of the American people for you to answer questions from Members of Congress directly, and I hereby invite you to do so,” the Kentucky Republican wrote.

While it is highly unlikely that Biden would agree to appear before lawmakers in such a setting, Comer pointed to previous examples of presidents' testifying before Congress.

“As you are aware, presidents before you have provided testimony to congressional committees, including President Ford’s testimony before the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice of the House Judiciary Committee in 1974,” Comer continued.

The bold invitation comes as the monthslong inquiry into Biden is all but winding down as Republicans face the stark reality that it lacks the political appetite from within the conference to go forward with an actual impeachment. Nonetheless, leaders of the effort, including Comer are facing growing political pressure to deliver something after months of work investigating the Biden family and its web of international business transactions.

After a hearing earlier this month, the White House scoffed at the idea of Biden appearing for a public hearing, telling Republicans to "move on" and focus on "real issues" Americans want addressed.

“This is a sad stunt at the end of a dead impeachment,” spokesman Ian Sams said last week. “Call it a day, pal.”

