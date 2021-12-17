House subpoenas Meadows contact who pushed false fraud claim

Trump at the time was pushing false claims of widespread voter fraud and lobbying Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the count at the Jan. 6 congressional certification. Election officials across the country, along with the courts, had repeatedly dismissed Trump’s claims.

The angry mob of Trump's supporters were echoing his false claims as they brutally beat police and broke into the building that day, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Meadows' contacts before the insurrection have become an intense focus for the committee after the former Republican congressman provided the panel with thousands of his emails and texts connected to the attack. The House voted to hold Meadows in contempt this week after he later said he would no longer cooperate.

The panel described several of Meadows’ communications as it made the case for contempt. Lawmakers said one of Meadows' emails referenced a 38-page PowerPoint titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN," which was intended to be shared on Capitol Hill.

Waldron is one of more than 40 people subpoenaed by the committee. The panel has already interviewed around 300 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack and the events leading up to it.