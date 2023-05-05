Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about "some type of explosion."

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said in a statement that his office has been assured that the situation is "under control" and that all employees have been accounted. Garcia urged people to avoid the area but said there is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal, according to Garcia.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials said in a statement that they are responding to the industrial fire and have deployed air monitoring assets from the Houston, Beaumont and Austin offices to support local response.

Shell officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

