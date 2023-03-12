Houston gets No. 1 seed in Midwest at expense of Kansas

Instead, the top-ranked Cougars will try to reach their hometown Final Four starting off in Birmingham, Alabama, but with the potential of playing a Sweet 16 game and a regional final in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cougars (31-3) lost to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game Sunday. They were playing without Marcus Sasser, the league player of the year and a likely All-American who strained his groin in the first half of their semifinals and will be a question mark leading up to Thursday's opener against Northern Kentucky.