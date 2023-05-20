Howden scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of West final

Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Stars struck first, taking advantage of a quirky bounce off the boards where the Zamboni enters. The puck ended up on Hintz's stick, and he took a shot from the high slot that Robertson redirected for a 1-0 lead with 1:16 left in the first.

The Knights evened the score midway through the second period when Whitecloud sent a shot from the point off the boards behind the net to Karlsson.

Both teams had near-misses in the second. A shot from Vegas' Alec Martinez somehow sat on the goal line behind Oettinger, and Dallas' Tyler Sequin hit the post on a play off the rush.

Karlsson put the Knights up 2-1 early in the third before Hintz answered for the Stars at 4:10 of the period. Blueger took advantage of a scrum in the crease to score at 9:20 of the third before Benn tied it up in the final two minutes.

