Huawei executive resolves criminal charges in deal with US

Meng's attorneys said they fully expect the charges to be dismissed in 14 months. “We’re very pleased that in the meantime she can go home to her family,” said defense lawyer Michelle Levin.

The Trump administration Justice Department unsealed a January 2019 indictment that accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. The indictment also charged Meng herself with committing fraud by misleading the bank HSBC about the company's business dealings in Iran.

The case came amid a broader Trump administration crackdown against Huawei over U.S. government concerns that the company's products could facilitate Chinese spying — an assertion Huawei executives have repeatedly denied. The Commerce Department issued new rules in August 2020 that further blocked the company from accessing chip technology, and the Biden administration has kept up a hard line on Huawei and other Chinese corporations whose technology is thought to pose national security risks.

Meng had long fought the Justice Department's extradition request, with her lawyers calling the case against her flawed and alleging that she was being used as a “bargaining chip” in political gamesmanship. They cited a 2018 interview in which then-President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to intervene in the case if it would help secure a trade deal with China or aid U.S. security interests.

Last month, a Canadian judge held off on ruling whether Meng should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case saying there was enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserved to stand trial in the U.S.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies. It is a symbol of China’s progress in becoming a technological world power, but has been a subject of U.S. security and law enforcement concerns. Some analysts say Chinese companies have flouted international rules and norms and stolen technology.

The company has repeatedly denied the U.S. government's allegations and security concerns about its products.

What the deal with Meng means for two Canadians detained in China remains unknown at this point. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested after Canada arrested Meng on the U.S. extradition request — a move that many countries labeled “hostage politics.”

Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave to work with an international organization, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, have both since been convicted of spying in closed Chinese courts.

In 2019, two Canadians convicted in separate drug cases in China were sentenced to death. A third, Robert Schellenberg, received a 15-year sentence that was abruptly increased to the death penalty after Meng’s arrest.

____

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

Caption Meng Wanzhou, left, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home in Vancouver, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Caption In this courtroom sketch drawn from a video feed, Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, breaks down and cries as she appears via video prior to her hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. The top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China and that concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Credit: Elizabeth Williams Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption Drawn from a video feed from the defendant's attorneys office in Canada, Wanzhou Meng is sworn in before Judge Ann Donnelly, inset at right, during the proceeding in Brooklyn federal court, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. The top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China and that concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Credit: Elizabeth Williams Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Caption Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home in Vancouver, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Caption Huawei Technologies lawyers walk outside of the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of the Chinese communications giant, has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China and that concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing. The deal was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, smiles as she leaves her home in Vancouver on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK