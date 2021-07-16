Hubble Space Telescope fixed after month of no science

“Congrats to the team!” NASA's science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen tweeted.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe. NASA launched five repair missions to the telescope during the space shuttle program. The final tuneup was in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, by year's end.

