BreakingNews
Dayton climbs in AP poll after 2-0 week

Housing Secretary Fudge resigning. Biden hails her dedication to boosting supply of affordable homes

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge has announced she'll resign her post, effective March 22

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ASHRAF KHALIL – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving "with mixed emotions."

A former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later an Ohio representative in Congress, Fudge, 71, served as HUD secretary since the start of President Joe Biden's administration.

“As a dedicated public servant for nearly five decades, I have been devoted to improving the quality of life for the people of this nation, focusing on those with the greatest need,” Fudge said in a statement. “Having worked at every level of government ... I have worked tirelessly to ensure that America lives up to its promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Fudge’s statement did not indicate a reason she was resigning now, saying only that she planned to “transition to life as a private citizen.”

The White House, in a statement, hailed Fudge’s dedication to increasing the supply of affordable housing and protect the housing needs of some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.

“From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” said Biden, a Democrat. “I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump says banning TikTok would help Facebook, even if it's a national...
2
US, Canada and indigenous groups announce proposal to address...
3
Save Our Signal! Politicians close in on votes needed to keep AM radio...
4
Poland's president calls on NATO allies to raise spending on defense to...
5
Christopher Bell's win caps Toyota's stellar weekend at Phoenix Raceway
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top