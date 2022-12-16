Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.