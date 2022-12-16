dayton-daily-news logo
X

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction

A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernized in 2020, is a major tourist magnet in Berlin.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank was one of the highlights of the attraction.

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder

In Other News
1
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
2
Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing
3
Disillusioned with democracy, Tunisians to elect parliament
4
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
5
Fiji observers say election was free after 5 parties protest
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top