Huge crowd joins LGBT march in Taiwan, where COVID is at bay

Turnout was down from last year, but organizers said it still topped 100,000 on a mostly sunny day in Taipei. Many participants did not wear protective masks, but others did, some in rainbow colors.

While many Pride events elsewhere moved online this year because of COVID-19, Taiwan has largely kept the pandemic at bay. The self-governing island of 24 million people has recorded 555 cases of the coronavirus and has not had a locally spread case in more than 200 days.