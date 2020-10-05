Huge questions for UK govt after spike in virus cases

For the test-and-trace program to work well, contacts should be notified as soon as possible. So authorities' failure to inform people potentially exposed to the virus could lead to many more positive cases and the need for the government to impose further unwanted restrictions on everyday life.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s spokesman on health issues, described the error as “shambolic’’ and said the public “will be understandably alarmed.’’

He said Hancock should tell lawmakers "what on Earth has happened, what impact it has had on our ability to contain this virus and what he plans to do to fix test and trace.”

The reporting error is just the latest problem with Britain’s test and trace system, which is seen as crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the need for further limits on social interaction. Lawmakers from all parties have previously criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government for a shortage of testing capacity and delays in notifying people of their test results.

Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the news about the glitch is “very disappointing.”

“For the test, track and trace system to have a real impact on reducing transmission of COVID-19, it is essential that test results are communicated rapidly,” he said.

Like other countries in Europe, the U.K. has seen rising coronavirus infections over the past few weeks, which has prompted the government to announce a series of restrictions, both nationally and locally, to keep a lid on infections. They are largely centered on limiting the number of people allowed to gather together and putting a curfew on pubs in order to suppress the virus.

The U.K. has Europe's highest virus-related death toll at more than 42,400. The government's chief scientific advisers warned two weeks ago that the number of new cases in the U.K. could be doubling every week or so if no action was taken and that the country could end up with 50,000 new cases a day by the middle of October, leading to hundreds of daily deaths a month later.

The confusion over the daily testing numbers only adds to the uncertainty over whether the restrictions are working in suppressing the virus.

