Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0

The Devils appeared to open the scoring with just over five minutes left in the first period but an apparent goal by Miles Wood was nullified when the play was deemed offsides on review.

New Jersey outshot the visitors 8-4 in the opening period. In the second, the Avalanche had a 10-7 shots advantage over the home team as both goaltenders made sterling saves to keep the scoreless game intact.

“We just didn't have jump,'' Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues said. "We didn't get enough odd-man rushes."

The Avalanche were coming off 3-2 shootout win over Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in which former Rangers netminder Alexandar Geogiev was the winner in his return.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was impressed with the new-look Devils who are showing promise after missing the playoffs the past four seasons.

“They have great team speed, good skill,'' Bednar said. "Give them credit, their PK is really good.”

Vanecek also denied Colorado forward Dryden Hunt in the second on a point-blank shot from between the faceoff circles.

The 26-year-old netminder, who had six shutouts with the Washington Capitals prior to this season, made a dazzling pad save on Rodrigues midway through the third and foiled a one-timer by Arturi Lehkonen with just over eight minutes left. He made 10 saves in the third.

“He made the big save when we needed it. That lifts the whole bench,'' Ruff said about Vanecek's save on Rodrigues. "And our penalty killers did a great job. We limited their key players."

Avalanche leading scorer Valeri Nichushkin did not play Friday because of a lower-body injury.

Following their game Saturday night against the Islanders at UBS Arena, the Avalanche will fly to Finland, where they will play the Columbus Blue Jackets twice next weekend.

“We had too many turnovers and we didn't do enough to win the hockey game,'' Bednar added. "Tonight we just didn't have the jam."

NOTES: The Devils scratched forwards Alexander Holtz, Ondrej Palat and defenseman Kevin Bahl ... Colorado also scratched defenseman Kurtis MacDermid.

UP NEXT:

Devils: Host Columbus on Sunday.

Avalanche: At New York Islanders on Saturday night.

