Hulu sets Mike Tyson miniseries, but the boxer punches back

Tyson's post further criticized the announcement’s timing — during Black History Month — and called on Hollywood to “be more sensitive to Black experiences, especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”

An “authorized” autobiographical project would be announced in the coming days, Tyson said.

The eight-episode “Iron Mike” is from the makers of “I, Tonya,” the 2017 movie that starred Margot Robbie as ice skater Tonya Harding.