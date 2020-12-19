Humane Society gets 250 guinea pigs from overwhelmed owner

It's not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry little rodents, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. But experts say it can be difficult to determine a guinea pig's gender — and they're best kept in pairs -— because they keep each other company.

Oregon Humane Society spokeswoman, Laura Klink, said an adoption timeline will be determined in the next several days. “We certainly would love to see some of these guys go home in pairs, whether it’s two males or females. But obviously, we’re going to be giving a lot of counseling on how quickly they can reproduce if you’ve got a male and a female together,” said Klink.