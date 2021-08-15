Hundreds are evacuated as tinderbox Spain tackles wildfires

Meanwhile in Spain’s eastern Valencia region, an electrical storm triggered a fire that forced the evacuation of Azuébar, a village of 300 people, according to the local government in Castellón. The military emergency unit sent two helicopters and a plane to tackle the blaze.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: “Solidarity to the evacuated residents, I can imagine their pain and worry,” and thanked the emergency services tackling the fires.

On Saturday, Spain set a new provisional heat record of 47.2 degrees Celsius (116.96 Fahrenheit) at Montoro, Cordoba, as much of Southern Europe sweltered under a relentless summer sun. If confirmed, that would exceed the country’s previous record of 46.9 degrees Celsius (116.42 F), set nearby in July 2017.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the Earth warms.

