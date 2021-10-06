Hundreds gather for PEN America gala, hosted by Awkwafina

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced Iger by praising Disney's handling of the film version of “Hamilton” and his “willingness to bring artists to the table” and honor their voices. The author and scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., recipient of the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, was introduced by two old friends: Jodie Foster, who studied under him when she was attending Yale University, and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, the Nigerian author-playwright who praised him for his efforts to illuminate the past for Black people worldwide.

Hosted by the actor-rapper Awkafina, the PEN gala was a defense of freedom of expression and a warning against the spread of lies.

Iger, the night's “corporate honoree,” worried about “polarization” and a “general disregard for the truth,” amplified and accelerated by modern technology. Honorees also included the California public health officials Mimi Khin Hall and Dr. Gail Newel, who were presented the PEN/Benenson Courage Award for what in ordinary times would have seemed self-evident: Serving their communities. Both have faced threats and rage from those who denied the severity and even the existence of the coronavirus. Public health has always been a challenge, Hall said, but during the pandemic she and her peers have faced "unprecedented hostility, fueled by misinformation and political divisiveness."

But, she, added, “when disaster presents itself, our commitment to humanity becomes more clear."

Three imprisoned Iranian writer-activists, Baktash Abtin, Keyvan Bajan, and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, received the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award, their prize accepted for them by playwright Lynn Nottage. She read a letter from the three dissidents thanking PEN and saying their thoughts were with the many others persecuted in Iran and beyond.

“Your award, in fact, belongs to all of them,” the letter reads.

Caption Santa Cruz County public health officials and PEN Benenson Courage Award honorees Mimi Hall, left, and Gail Newel attend the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Actress Jodie Foster, left, PEN/Audible Literary Service Award recipient Dr. Henry Louis Gates, PEN Corporate honoree Robert Iger and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Author Min Jin Lee, right, and husband Christopher Duffy attend the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Playwright, political activist, and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, left, and PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel pose together at the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Michael C. Hall, left, Matt Katz-Bohen and Peter Yanowitz of the band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum pose together at the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Actress Jodie Foster attends the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Santa Cruz County public health officials and PEN Benenson Courage Award honorees Mimi Hall, left, and Gail Newel attend the 2021 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini