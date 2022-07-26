Hundreds of firefighters battle blazes in Germany, Czechia

Authorities said it was not clear when the fire could be brought under control. More than 350 firefighters were battling the flames and around 300 people from various villages had to be evacuated.

“The situation is still serious. We still have pockets of fire,” local district fire chief Steffen Ludewig told dpa.

Further southeast, firefighters from several countries have joined forces to battle a fire in a national park in northern Czech Republic that has spread to the state of Saxony in neighboring Germany.

The fire in the Bohemian Switzerland park broke out on Sunday and was mostly contained before windy weather caused it to spread again on Monday afternoon and overnight. Despite their efforts, firefighters said the fire had spread from 30 hectares earlier Tuesday to 1,000 hectares.

No injuries have been reported, but around 100 people had to be evacuated Tuesday evening from the Czech town of Vysoka Lipa.

Earlier, some 80 people have been evacuated from the border town of Hrensko, and more from the village of Mezna, where the flames have destroyed or damaged several homes, firefighters' spokesman Lukas Marvan said.

Dozens of German children were evacuated from a summer camp on the Czech side of the border and transported back to Germany.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan were visiting the area on Tuesday.

Rakusan said some 400 firefighters have been in action and the blaze was not under control by midday Tuesday.

"The situation is very serious,” Rakusan said adding that several neighboring countries had responded to the Czech Republic's call for help to extinguish the fire.

Poland and Slovakia said they were sending helicopters while Italy offered special Canadair planes designed for firefighting.

The German military announced it would send four helicopters to the border region to help fight the flames, dpa reported.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said the smoke has spread 100 or more kilometers (60 miles or more) from the fire.

Kirsten Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

The forest is on fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park has spread. For Bad Schandau disaster alert has been triggered, said a spokesman for the district office Saechsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge on Tuesday morning. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)