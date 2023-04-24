Hundreds of migrants reach Italian isle; 20 reported missing

Although far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni has led a crackdown both on smugglers and on the charity boats that frequently rescue passengers from unseaworthy boats launched from Tunisia, Libya and Turkey, migrants keep setting out on the dangerous voyage in the Central Mediterranean in hopes of finding work or relatives in Europe.

According to figures provided by the Italian Interior Ministry, by last Friday, nearly 36,000 migrants had arrived in Italy since the start of the year. That's more than four times the number who arrived in the same period in each of the two previous years.

Italy denies the bids of most of the migrants for asylum because they are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution. But since barely a handful of countries have repatriation accords with Italy, the migrants who lose asylum bids often stay in Italy for years in a kind of legal limbo, or try to make their way to northern European countries.

Italy's pleas to fellow European Union nations to take on some of the migrants have largely gone unheeded for years now.

