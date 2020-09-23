Hundreds of migrants reach UK in record month of crossings

The Home Office said at least 393 people made the crossing aboard 26 boats on Tuesday. The Press Association news agency reported that this brings the number of migrants who arrived in Britain in September to at least 1,880 - roughly the same number believed to have crossed the Channel in the whole of 2019.

Dozens of men, women and children picked up by border control vessels were seen arriving in Dover harbor on the southern English coast, and many had to line up before they were allowed to disembark because of the large number of arrivals.