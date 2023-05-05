Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near New Jersey stream

Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that the spaghetti, noodles and macaroni was cleaned up last week by public works crews, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media.

The estimated 500 pounds (225 kilogram) of pasta was apparently raw when it was dumped, but subsequent heavy rains softened the food and made the mounds look like they had been cooked, officials have said. It's not believed the pasta had been at the site for long before it was discovered.