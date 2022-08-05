Hundreds of thousands gather for mass prayer in Baghdad

Al-Sadr has used his large grassroots following as a pressure tactic against his rivals after his party was unable to form a government despite having won the largest number of seats in federal elections last October. He abandoned efforts to form the next government in June.

His followers gathered facing the Victory Arch, a monument erected during Saddam Hussein’s regime to commemorate the Iran-Iraq war and for holding military parades.

Farid Jaafar, 16, arrived from southern Babylon province to show his support for al-Sadr. His transport was paid by al-Sadr's party. “I love Muqtada,” he said.

Holding the prayer within the highly restrictive zone closed off to most Iraqis points to the cleric's power and influence.

Last Saturday, thousands of his followers stormed parliament in a bid to derail attempts by al-Sadr's Shiite rivals to form a government. Around 125 people were injured in the violence, most of them protesters and 25 members of the security forces.

Al-Sadr's followers camped out inside the parliament until he ordered them, after four days, to withdraw from the assembly building but maintain a sit-in outside. He's calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, an ally of al-Sadr, signaled his support for early elections, saying the clerics calls and those of his supporters “can not be neglected.”

“We are in support of moving forward with parliamentary and local elections within an agreed upon time,” he said, in a statement.

Al-Sadr's Shiite rivals in the Iran-backed Coordination Framework have said they would consider holding early elections in the event of a national consensus.

After Friday's prayer, many demonstrators returned to the sit-in site outside parliament.

