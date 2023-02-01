Hundreds show for Nebraska 'heartbeat' abortion ban hearing

“We need constant, prolonged, righteous outrage. They need to feel your energy,” Hunt said, drawing a shout of, “We'll never stop!” from someone in the crowd, followed by a roaring chant of “No more bans!”

Hunt also led a push to move the bill out of the conservative-leaning HHS committee, where it is almost certain to be advanced, and into the more politically balanced Judiciary Committee. She and other lawmakers argued that because the proposal would criminalize most abortions, it should be heard by the Judiciary Committee.

But that effort failed in a vote on the legislative floor last week, with backers of the ban countering that the bill does not include criminal penalties for women who receive abortions or doctors who perform them. Instead, it would subject doctors who perform outlawed abortions to professional discipline, which could include losing their medical licenses.

While the bill doesn't list criminal penalties, it would make doctors vulnerable to criminal charges under existing state law, several lawmakers said. That law makes it a felony to perform an abortion not allowed under state law.

“I think a prosecutor and potentially a jury could find that if you've performed an abortion that's not in compliance with medical practice — enough so to lose your license — then you're also in violation of that criminal law ,” Democratic Sen. John Cavanaugh, an attorney from Omaha, said.

He pointed to a open case in Norfolk in which prosecutors charged a 41-year-old woman with a felony for helping her 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy at 24 weeks by supplying her with pills to induce an abortion.

“They will look at the statute and find ways to prosecute,” Cavanaugh said.

Among those warily watching the latest attempt to effectively ban abortion in the red state is Kacie Ware, 35, of Omaha, who detailed a day before the hearing how she sought an abortion after becoming pregnant at 16 by a man twice her age who had raped her repeatedly starting when she was 15. She would not have been able to get an abortion under the current proposed ban, she said, because she didn't discover she was pregnant until well after six weeks of gestation.

“I would have done almost anything to end that pregnancy,” Ware said, even if it meant endangering her life to do so. “I could have died. What I know is, an abortion ban won't end abortions. It's only going to end safe abortions.”

If enacted, Nebraska would join several other states that have passed similar cardiac activity abortion bans, including Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. But Nebraska — which in 2010 became the first state to ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy — has recently struggled to enact tighter abortion restrictions.

Anti-abortion lawmakers last year sought to pass a so-called trigger bill that would have automatically banned nearly all abortions — even those that resulted from rape and incest — as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide for nearly five decades. But the effort fell two votes short of the 33 it needed to overcome a filibuster.

Democrats in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan, one-house legislature hold 17 of the body's 49 seats, which would again leave abortion ban backers short of a supermajority. But abortion rights proponents have acknowledged that the alliance behind last year’s filibuster may not hold now that the ban includes exceptions for rape and incest.