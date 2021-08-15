Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

The crash occurred on Hungary's M7 highway near the town of Szabadbattyan, between the capital, Budapest, and Lake Balaton, at just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest.

Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.