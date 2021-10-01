Hungary: EU delegation raises questions about spyware use

Delbos-Corfield said the Hungarian government’s refusal so far to confirm or deny whether it was responsible for the spying was “of great concern for the European Parliament.” While the malware was shown to have been used in other EU countries, “elsewhere it seems that it’s not coming from the governments of the member states," she said.

“I’m not saying for sure, because I have doubts about this, but Hungary is the case where today, we have a clear sign that it was done by the government itself,” Delbos-Corfield said.

Hungarian officials, without denying having used Pegasus, have maintained that all secret surveillance activities are conducted in accordance with Hungarian law.

Justice Minister Judit Varga declined to appear for questioning by the Hungarian Parliament's national security committee and told reporters in July that “every country needs such tools.”

“It’s an illusion if anyone tries to make an issue out of it,” Varga said.

The LIBE committee was in Hungary to gather information on judicial independence, media pluralism, fundamental rights, academic freedom and the functioning of democratic institutions, part of a so-called Article 7 procedure the EU launched against Hungary in 2018 for alleged breaches of the bloc's fundamental values.

Delbos-Corfield said the delegation had met with “refusal to answer questions” and “clear hostility” in meetings with Hungary's Constitutional Court and the Curia, its highest court.

Delegates were twice threatened with “contempt of justice” in meetings with the Curia, she said.

The delegation originally planned to be in Hungary in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the visit.

“We came with concerns. Those concerns are there since 2018, at least.…These concerns remain,” Delbos-Corfield said.