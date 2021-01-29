Hungary first in EU to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Hungarian authorities became the first in the EU to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and jumped ahead of the European Medicines Agency in approving the AstraZeneca jab.

In December, the EU told Hungary that it could use vaccines procured under separate agreements, but that they would have to remain within Hungary's borders and be used at its own responsibility.

In a Friday interview with public radio, Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, said he would personally choose to be inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“I'm waiting for the Chinese vaccine, I trust in that the most," Orban said. "Some people think about vaccines ideologically, and they need a western one and not an eastern one. I think the Chinese have known this virus for the longest, and they probably know it the best."

Hungarian officials have criticized the EU for what they see as a slow vaccine rollout, and in recent months have insisted that procuring vaccines developed in both western and eastern countries, like Russia and China, would ensure that Hungarians get quick access to vaccinations.

In a Facebook post Friday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had agreed to purchase 5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, enough to inoculate 2.5 million people. The vaccine will be delivered in four installments across four months, he said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at: