Hungary FM's Belarus visit 1st from EU country since 2020

After the 2020 election that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a new term, massive protests broke out and persisted for weeks, the largest and most prolonged wave of unrest since Lukashenko came to power in 1994.

He unleashed a brutal crackdown on the protesters; more than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten by police. Among those arrested was human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of last year's Nobel Peace Prize laurates. He is on trial and faces 12 years in prison if convicted.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko in 2020 and left the country days after the election, condemned Szijjarto's vist.

“At a time when a Nobel laureate is being tried, journalists are being tortured, Russian soldiers are being trained before going to fight in Ukraine, such actions are unacceptable,” she said.

In closing remarks at his closed-door trial, Bialiatski said Monday that Lukashenko made “a political decision to crush and destroy the civil society of Belarus,” according to the Viasna human rights center that he founded.

Bialiatski and two other Viasna figures are charged with tax evasion, smuggling and financing activities that undermine public order - charges linked to Viasna paying the legal fees of people it regards as political prisoners.