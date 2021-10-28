dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hungary official: Employers can require vaccination for work

Nation & World
By JUSTIN SPIKE , Associated Press
14 minutes ago
A Hungarian official announced Thursday that the government will allow employers to require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for work

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government will allow private employers to require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for work as the number of new infections and deaths in the country reaches levels not seen since a devastating pandemic surge last spring.

At a government news conference Thursday, the prime minister's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas announced that the central government would also opt to require vaccination for public employees, but that mayors in local municipalities could decide whether to impose the requirement.

The wearing of masks on public transportation will be mandatory beginning Monday, and non-essential visits to public health care institutions will be prohibited, Gulyas said.

The measures came as Hungary is experiencing a sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. On Thursday, 4,039 new cases were registered — the highest daily total since mid-April and nearly double the number from a week earlier.

The number of daily deaths also reached a peak not seen since May with 45.

The option to require jabs in workplaces could prompt a boost in vaccination rates, which have been stagnant for months amid skepticism.

While doses are plentiful in Hungary, less than 70% of the adult population has received a shot, compared to the European Union average of 80%, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

“Hungary is among the best in the Central Europe, but we don’t even reach the average in the European Union,” said Gulyas, who emphasized the importance of increasing vaccination rates amid the worsening pandemic.

In Other News
1
Oil chiefs set to testify at landmark congressional hearing
2
Taiwan defense minister says island must defend itself
3
Paid family leave falls out of Biden's bill as tempers rise
4
Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo
5
Moscow starts nonworking period as infections, deaths soar
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top